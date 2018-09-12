Nagasaki: 1 employee dead in incident at company BBQ

NAGASAKI (TR) – Nagasaki Prefectural Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for fatally striking a colleague at a barbecue event in Unzen City over the weekend, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 11).

At around 4:20 p.m. on September 9, Yohei Araki hit Fumio Makise, a 36-year-old part-time employee, in the face, causing him to fall over and strike his head.

Makise was later confirmed dead due to a subarachnoid hemorrhage, according to police. On Tuesday, police accused Araki of manslaughter.

About a dozen employees of the company attended the event, held on the grounds of the company. The suspect and victim consumed alcohol prior to the incident, police said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.