Nagano: Woman suspected of assaulting mother before starting fatal fire

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have arrested a 26-year-old woman who is suspected of assaulting her mother before starting a fatal fire at the victim’s residence in Azumino City, reports Jiji Press (March 29).

On March 5, Yasue Cho, of no known occupation, allegedly assaulted her mother, 58-year-old Mea, at the residence. She then set the residence on fire.

Mea was later confirmed dead. Her body showed signs of external wounds and bloodstains were found in the immediate area. However, the cause of death was death by fire, police said.

Police did not reveal whether Cho admitted to allegation of murder and arson upon her arrest on Monday.

Mea shared the residence with her 58-year-old husband. However, he was not present at the time of the incident.

Upon the arrival of authorities at the residence, Cho was not present. However, she was taken in for voluntary questioning at a residence in Nagano City on Monday morning.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.