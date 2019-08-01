Nagano: Woman stabs daughter in attempted murder-suicide

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have arrested a 51-year-old woman who stabbed her daughter in an attempted murder-suicide in Matsumoto City, reports Fuji News Network (July 31).

At just past 10:00 a.m., Hatsue Shiobara, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to stab her daughter, a high school student, in the back inside their residence, located in the Kotobukikita area.

The girl was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Shiobara shares the residence with her daughter. Police later accused her of attempted murder. Officers did not disclose whether she admits to the allegations.

After the incident, Shiobara was found with wounds to her neck and chest. Police believe that the suspect stabbed her daughter before attempting to take own life.