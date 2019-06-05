Nagano: Woman arrested for abandoning corpse of newborn

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have arrested a 32-year-old woman for allegedly abandoning the corpse of her newborn boy at an apartment building in Saku City, reports Jiji Press (June 4).

At around 8:00 p.m. on May 31, Maaya Oda, of no known occupation, allegedly left the corpse of the boy, wrapped in paper and plastic bags, inside a hedge outside the building, located in the Nakagomi area.

Police did not reveal whether Oda, who has been accused of abandoning a corpse, admits to the allegations.

On the morning of June 2, a participant in a cleaning operation tipped off police after finding the body inside the bags. According to the Saku Police Station, the body measured 55 centimeters in length and weighed 3 kilograms. The boy is believed to have died at least several days before the discovery.

Oda, who lives in the building, became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.

Police are now seeking the circumstances that led to the death of the child.