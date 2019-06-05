 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Nagano: Woman arrested for abandoning corpse of newborn

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 5, 2019

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have arrested a 32-year-old woman for allegedly abandoning the corpse of her newborn boy at an apartment building in Saku City, reports Jiji Press (June 4).

At around 8:00 p.m. on May 31, Maaya Oda, of no known occupation, allegedly left the corpse of the boy, wrapped in paper and plastic bags, inside a hedge outside the building, located in the Nakagomi area.

Police did not reveal whether Oda, who has been accused of abandoning a corpse, admits to the allegations.

Maaya Oda
Maaya Oda (Twitter)

On the morning of June 2, a participant in a cleaning operation tipped off police after finding the body inside the bags. According to the Saku Police Station, the body measured 55 centimeters in length and weighed 3 kilograms. The boy is believed to have died at least several days before the discovery.

Oda, who lives in the building, became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.

Police are now seeking the circumstances that led to the death of the child.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

