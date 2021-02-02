Nagano: Woman, 78, accused repeatedly beating son with hammer

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police arrested a 78-year-old woman for allegedly attacking her son with a hammer at her residence in Suzaka City on Sunday, reports NHK (Feb. 1).
At around 6:00 p.m., Nagako Koyanagi allegedly used the hammer to repeatedly strike her son, 51, in the face upon his arrival at the residence.
The son was conscious upon transport to a hospital. His condition is not considered life-threatening, police said.
Koyanagi lives with her husband at the residence. Upon her arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, she admitted to the allegations.
“All of sudden, [she] attacked [me with the hammer],” the son later told police.
Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.