Nagano: Woman, 28, shoots elderly male acquaintance with arrow

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have arrested a 28-year-old woman for allegedly injuring an elderly male acquaintance by shooting him with an arrow, reports Kyodo News (Sept. 1).

At around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Natsumi Mizusawa, of no known occupation, allegedly fired the bolt from a crossbow into the right arm of the man, aged in his 70s, outside her residence in the Kinasa area of Nagano City.

After the incident, the man drove off in his vehicle with the projectile protruding from his arm. He then received treatment at a hospital in Nagano City. His condition is not considered life-threatening, police said.

On Tuesday, police arrested Mizusawa on suspicion of attempted murder. Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

According to police, Mizusawa and the victim had met several times in the past. Prior to the incident, the suspect was aware that he would be visiting.

When the suspect fired the arrow, she was several meters away from him. After the victim fled, he visited the residence of another acquaintance who alerted emergency services.

Police are now investigating the nature of the relationship between the suspect and the victim in seeking to learn the circumstances that led to the incident.