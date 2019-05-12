Nagano: Teacher who ‘wanted to see women’s underwear’ accused of intruding into residence

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have arrested a male elementary school teacher for allegedly intruding into a residence in Chino City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 12).

According to police, Kazuki Machida, a 25-year-old teacher at Tamagawa Elementary School, intruded the apartment of a man and woman, both aged in their 20s, with whom he is not acquainted on one occasion sometime between the middle of February and early April.

“I wanted to see women’s underwear,” Machida was quoted by the Suwa Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

In April, police were tipped off about an “intruder on the balcony” of another residence in Suwa City. The subsequent investigation led investigators to Machida.

At a press conference held on Sunday, the school and the Chino City Board of Education, Machida teaches sixth-year students. As well, there have been no reports of problems regarding the work of the suspect.