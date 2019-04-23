Nagano: Police open murder case after elderly man found bludgeoned in residence

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police last week opened a murder case after an elderly man was found bludgeoned at his residence in Iida City, reports Jiji Press (Apr. 19).

At around 4:30 p.m. on April 18, officers from the Iida Police Station working off a tip found the body of Masatoshi Kobayashi inside the residence, located in the Shimizu Matsuo area.

According to police, Kobayashi had suffered multiple blows to the head. He is believed to have died several days before the discovery.

Prior to the discovery, a neighbor contacted police after not seeing Kobayashi over an extended period. On April 19, police launched a murder investigation.

Police plan to use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.