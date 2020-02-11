Nagano: Man, 67, suspected of living with corpse of mother for 10 months

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have arrested a 67-year-old man who is suspected of living with the corpse of his mother for 10 months at their residence in Suzaka City, reports TBS News (Feb. 11).

On Saturday, officers working on a separate investigation entered the residence of Yoshiaki Komamura, a temporary worker, in the Kamegura area and found the body likely that of his mother.

During questioning, Komamura said that his mother, aged in her 80s, died last April and he left her body inside the residence.

However, police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the crime of abandoning a corpse.

The suspect shares the residence with his mother. For a separate case, police questioned Komamura. “My mother is missing,” he reportedly said, “and I didn’t report [her disappearance].”

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body.