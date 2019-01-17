Nagano: Man, 35, nabbed over murder of acquaintance

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have arrested a 35-year-old man over the killing of an acquaintance in Iida City, a crime that came as a result of money-related problems, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 17).

On Tuesday, police accused Yasutaka Osawa, of no known occupation, of fatally strangling Michinori Miyazawa, 43, at the residence of the victim, located in the Matsuoarai area.

Police did not reveal whether Osawa, who has been accused of murder, admits to the allegations.

On June 27 of last year, officers entered the residence and found Miyazawa dead inside. The results of an autopsy revealed that the victim, whose face had bruises, died due to suffocation several days before the discovery.

Miyazawa borrowed money from Osawa. Police believe the killing took place after Miyasawa attempted to avoid repaying the amount. It is also believed that the suspect also stole a wallet containing cash that belonged to the victim after the murder.

Police arrested Osawa after examining security camera footage and speaking with persons connected to the victim.

Officers initially entered the residence after one of Miyazawa’s relatives contacted police, saying that he had been out of contact for an extended period.