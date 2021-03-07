Nagano cops seek woman after mother found dead in burned-out room

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police are seeking the whereabouts of a woman after her mother was found dead inside a room of her residence in Azumino City that had been set on fire, reports Kyodo News (Mar. 6).

At just past 2:00 p.m. on Friday, the husband of Meia Hari alerted emergency services after finding his wife collapsed inside the burned-out room upon his return home.

Emergency personnel arriving at the residence confirmed Hari dead at the scene. The blaze had already been extinguished.

According to police, the body of Hari had suffered burns throughout. The cause of death was death by fire.

An examination of the room revealed bloodstains in several locations. As well, the smell of kerosene or another flammable liquid was present.

Police did not reveal whether the body of Hari had suffered external wounds, saying that rvealing such information could “impede the investigation.”

Prior to the discovery, the daughter of the couple, aged in her 20s, visited the residence. Polce are seeking to question the daughter, who lives in a separate location, on suspicion of murder.