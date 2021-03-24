 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Myanmar national ‘does not recall’ snipping woman’s hair on escalator

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 24, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male national of Myanmar for allegedly cutting the hair of a woman in Toshima Ward last month, reports TBS News (March 24).

On the night of February 24, the Cho Thet Paing, 31, allegedly used scissors to clip a 20-centimeter-long lock of hair from the woman, aged in her 20s, at an escalator in JR Otsuka Station.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of assault, Cho denied the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted.

Cho Thet Paing is suspected of cutting the hair of multiple women at JR Otsuka Station (Twitter)

Cho works at a ramen noodle shop. The incident is among several that have taken place at the station in recent weeks, police said.

On March 1, an officer on patrol apprehended the suspect after he cut the hair of another woman at the station. He has been prosecuted in that case.

Published in Crime, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »