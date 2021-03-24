Myanmar national ‘does not recall’ snipping woman’s hair on escalator

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male national of Myanmar for allegedly cutting the hair of a woman in Toshima Ward last month, reports TBS News (March 24).

On the night of February 24, the Cho Thet Paing, 31, allegedly used scissors to clip a 20-centimeter-long lock of hair from the woman, aged in her 20s, at an escalator in JR Otsuka Station.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of assault, Cho denied the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted.

Cho works at a ramen noodle shop. The incident is among several that have taken place at the station in recent weeks, police said.

On March 1, an officer on patrol apprehended the suspect after he cut the hair of another woman at the station. He has been prosecuted in that case.