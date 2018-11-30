Murder of company employee in Arakawa unsolved 7 years later

TOKYO (TR) – On the seventh anniversary of the murder of a male company employee in Arakawa Ward, police sought the help of the public in locating the perpetrator, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 28).

At around 10:30 p.m. on November 28, 2011, an unknown assailant fatally stabbed Koji Ota, 24, in the back as he commuted home on a road in the Higashinippori area.

On Wednesday, officers from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police distributed about 1,500 information sheets containing details about the case to commuters at Mukojima and Nippori stations, both of which are located near the crime scene.

According to police, an examination of security camera footage taken near the crime scene showed a suspicious man attired in a black jacket and white pants.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Arakawa Police Station at 03-3801-0110.