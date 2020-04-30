MUFJ employee accused of raping woman in Shinagawa

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFJ) over the alleged rape of a woman in Shinagawa Ward earlier this month, reports TBS News (Apr. 30).

At around 7:00 p.m. on April 21, Bunichi Hirano, 56, allegedly trespassed into the residence of the woman, aged in her 20s, and bound her arms with tape. After sexually assaulting her, he also allegedly stole her mobile telephone.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse, Hirano admitted to the allegations. “I targeted [her],” the suspect was quoted by police.

Prior the the incident, Hirano ambushed the woman inside a stairwell as she attempted to enter the residence. Afterward, the woman fled the residence and sought help from a passerby.

During the crime, Hirano was wearing a cap and breathing mask to conceal his identity. However, he surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.

“If [the case] is factual, it is regrettable. After confirming the facts in the case, we will deal with the matter strictly,” a representative of MUFJ was quoted.