MSDF staff member accused of trespassing into library toilet to take illicit films

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 15, 2019

AOMORI (TR) – Aomori Prefectural Police arrested at a Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) staff member after he trespassed into a women’s toilet in Hachinohe City to take illicit films on Monday, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 14).

At around 9:20 a.m., Yasuharu Tanaka, a 43-year-old dental technician at a hospital on the MSDF’s Ominato Naval Base, entered a second-floor women’s toilet at the Hachinohe Public Library. He then took tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of a woman inside.

After the woman lodged a complaint with the library, a male staff member apprehended Tanaka. Upon his arrest by police, the suspect admitted to the allegations.

