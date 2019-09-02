MSDF lieutenant splashed bodily fluid on woman at Yokohama Station

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a first lieutenant in the Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) for allegedly splashing bodily fluid on a woman at Yokohama Station on Monday, reports NHK (Sept. 2).

At around 4:55 a.m., Yuichi Naito, 47, approached the woman, 24, from behind on an escalator for the Keikyu Line and splashed his unspecified bodily fluid from a syringe onto her.

Naito, who has been accused of assault, admits to the allegations. “Since I did it, it was inevitable that I would be arrested,” the suspect was quoted by the Tobe Police Station.

The suspect added that he loaded the syringe beforehand. After the incident, he was apprehended by a station staff member at the scene.

Naito is a member of Nichinan, an oceanographic observation group within the MSDF. The incident took place as he commuted to work.

The head of Nichinan offered an apology following the incident: “In addition to confirm the facts and dealing with the matter strictly, we will fully cooperate with the police investigation.”