 Press "Enter" to skip to content

MSDF lieutenant splashed bodily fluid on woman at Yokohama Station

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 2, 2019

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a first lieutenant in the Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) for allegedly splashing bodily fluid on a woman at Yokohama Station on Monday, reports NHK (Sept. 2).

At around 4:55 a.m., Yuichi Naito, 47, approached the woman, 24, from behind on an escalator for the Keikyu Line and splashed his unspecified bodily fluid from a syringe onto her.

Naito, who has been accused of assault, admits to the allegations. “Since I did it, it was inevitable that I would be arrested,” the suspect was quoted by the Tobe Police Station.

The suspect added that he loaded the syringe beforehand. After the incident, he was apprehended by a station staff member at the scene.

Naito is a member of Nichinan, an oceanographic observation group within the MSDF. The incident took place as he commuted to work.

The head of Nichinan offered an apology following the incident: “In addition to confirm the facts and dealing with the matter strictly, we will fully cooperate with the police investigation.”

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Yokohama

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »