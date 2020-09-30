 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Mover accused of molesting woman

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 30, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a part-time mover for allegedly molesting a woman in Bunkyo Ward, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 30).

On the night of September 23, Katsuyuki Hatanaka, 27, is alleged to have forcibly kissed the woman, aged in her 20s, and carried out other acts deemed obscene.

Upon his arrest, Hatanaka admitted to the allegations, police said.

Katsuyuki Hatanaka (Twitter)

On the day of the incident, Hatanaka was one of two persons moving the belongings of the woman.

The incident took place after they had completed the work. “Would it be fine for me to hug you?” he reportedly asked before carrying out the crime.

The matter emerged after the woman contacted her mother who in turn alerted police.

