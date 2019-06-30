 Press "Enter" to skip to content

MLIT staffer injured after alleged stabbing by wife

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 30, 2019

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing her husband, who is a staff member for the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure Transport and Tourism, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 30).

According to police, Ayumi Uemura allegedly used a knife to slash her husband, 27-year-old Masao, in the neck at their residence in Yokohama City’s Kanazawa Ward at around 2:15 p.m.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

The suspect and the victim share the residence with their 2-month-old daughter. Upon her arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Uemura admitted to the allegations. “I am tired of child-rearing,” she reportedly said.

After the incident, Masao fled the residence and collapsed on a road outside. A passerby tipped off police.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

