Miyazaki: Woman’s corpse pulled from vehicle found submerged in river

MIYAZAKI (TR) – Miyazaki Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a woman’s corpse inside a vehicle found submerged in a river in Nobeoka City on Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 25).

At around 11:50 a.m., a passerby reported the discovery of the passenger vehicle on the bottom of the Kitagawa River in the Tomimachi area.

According to the Nobeoka Police Station, the woman, believed to be in her 20s or 30s, stood about 165 centimeters tall. She was clothed in a light blue sweater, black jacket and dark sweatpants.

Since the vehicle was near the mouth of the river, police believe the car plunged into the river at some point upstream and drifted down.

In addition to identifying the body, police are seeking the cause of death.