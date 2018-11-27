Miyazaki: Man found dead under bridge likely relative of murdered family

MIYAZAKI (TR) – A 42-year-old man found dead beneath a bridge in an apparent suicide is believed to be related to members of a family discovered murdered in a residence nearby earlier that day, Miyazaki Prefectural Police said on Monday, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 27).

At around 11:00 a.m., an officer working off a tip found six persons collapsed inside and outside the residence, located in the Oshikata area of the town of Takachiho.

All of the persons — later identified as Yasuo Iihoshi (72), his wife, Mihoko (66), their daughter-in law, Mikiko (41), two grandchildren and acquaintance Fumiaki Matsuoka (44) — were confirmed dead at the scene, according to the Takachiho Police Station.

As well, the bodies showed signs of having been stabbed. Police subsequently launched a murder case.

Shinto Takachiho Bridge

Matsuoka, who works in the agriculture industry, lives in the nearby town of Gokase. The other five victims live in the residence, police said.

Matsuoka is acquainted with 42-year-old Masahiro Iihoshi, who is the husband of Mikiko. Officers later found a vehicle belonging to Masahiro parked near the base of the Shinto Takachiho Bridge, located about 3 kilometers from the residence.

The body of a man was found along the Gokase River, which flows about 115 meter below the bridge. The body is believed to be that of Masahiro. No will or weapon was found in the vehicle, police said.

Beginning on Tuesday morning, police were planning to mobilize about 30 officers to retrieve the body from the river.

Police suspect that Masahiro carried out the murders of the six persons before taking his life by leaping from the bridge.

Company outing in Kumamoto Prefecture

According to the Asahi Shimbun (Nov. 27), Masahiro works for a lumber company. The president of the company said that Masahiro, his wife and child participated in a two-day, one night company outing in Kumamoto Prefecture that began on November 24.

Two days, Masahiro did not appear for work. The company then contacted his younger brother who in turn alerted police.