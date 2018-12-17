 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Miyazaki: Man beats acquaintance to death

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 17, 2018

MIYAZAKI (TR) – Miyazaki Prefectural Police have arrested a 42-year-old man over the beating death of male acquaintance in the town of Mimata last week, reports Nippon News Network (Dec. 15).

On the night of December 11, Ryuji Takemoto, of no known occupation, used his fists to pummel the face of Koichi Yamamoto, 71, after the pair got into a dispute at the suspect’s residence.

The following morning, Takemoto alerted emergency services. “My acquaintance is not breathing,” the suspect reportedly said.

After personnel arrived at the residence, Yamamoto was confirmed dead due to an acute subdural hematoma, police said.

A man fatally beat a male acquaintance to death at a residence in the town of Mimata on December 11 (Twitter)

Police later arrested Takemoto on suspicion of murder. The suspect admits to the allegations, police said.

Yamamoto lives in Miyazaki City. He was visiting the suspect when the dispute emerged.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

