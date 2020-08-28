Miyagi: Woman in debt to man suspected of starting fire that killed him

MIYAGI (TR) – A 45-year-old woman is suspected of starting a fire in Osaki City earlier this year that killed a man she owed money, police said, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 27).

At around 8:45 a.m. on January 15, Kyoko Iwasaki, of no known occupation, allegedly set fire to the residence of 72-year-old Toshio Kikuchi, located in the Furukawakono area.

The subsequent blaze burned the entire wood building and an adjacent structure to the ground. When Kikuchi’s body was pulled from the ruins, there were no external wounds.

The cause of death of Kikuchi was death by fire, police said.

Police allege that Iwasaki, also a resident of Osaki, carried out the crime in order to avoid repaying money owed to Kikuchi, who lived alone.

Police did not reveal whether Iwasaki admitted to allegations of murder and arson upon her arrest on Thursday.

Police are now investigating the nature of the relationship between Iwasaki and the victim.