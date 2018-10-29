Miyagi: Woman, 28, fatally stabbed grandfather in hospital

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police have arrested a 28-year-old woman for fatally stabbing her 88-year-old grandfather in a hospital in Osaki City last week, reports Kyodo News (Oct. 29).

At around 8:10 p.m. on October 26, Miki Hagikawa, of known occupation, allegedly used a 12.8-centimeter-long knife to stab Ko Hagikawa, 88, in the right side while he was atop a bed of a room at the Kashimadai Branch of the Osaki City Hospital.

The victim was confirmed dead about 20 minutes later due to shock as a result of loss of blood, according to the Furukawa Police Station.

Hagikawa, who lives with both of her parents and her grandfather, admits to the allegations. “From the beginning, I wanted to kill my grandfather,” the suspect was quoted by police. She was sent to prosecutors on Sunday.

At around the time the crime was committed, a staff member at the hospital heard a woman scream. The staff member then saw a woman believed to be Hagikawa leave the room. Before fleeing, the suspect left behind the knife that is believed to have been used in the crime, police said.

About 10 minutes after the crime took place, the suspect surrendered at a police box along a highway not far from the hospital. At the time, she was in possession of a folding knife. Officers later arrested her on suspicion of murder and violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

The hospital room has a capacity of four persons. However, only one other person was present as the crime unfolded, police said.