Miyagi pair nabbed for smuggling Ecstasy from England

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police have arrested two men over the alleged smuggling of Ecstasy into Japan from England, reports Sendai Broadcasting (July 6).

In March, Masahiro Yamauchi and Hiroki Okubo, both 23, allegedly received 223 tabs of MDMA, or Ecstasy, through the mail at Okubo’s residence in the town of Kawasaki.

According to police, the drugs were concealed inside puzzle boxes.

Police accused Yamauchi and Okubo, who were high school classmates. of violating the Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Act. They have been sent to prosecutors.

Both defendants told the Sendai-Chuo Police Station that they were “unaware the contents of the boxes included drugs.”

Police are now investigating whether the pair are members of a trafficking ring.