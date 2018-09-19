 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Miyagi: Officer fatally stabbed; attacker shot to death

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 19, 2018

MIYAGI (TR) – A man was shot to death after he fatally stabbed a police officer at a police box in Sendai City early Wednesday, reports TBS News (Sept. 19).

At around 4 a.m. the man visited the Higashi-Sendai koban in Miyagino Ward to hand over lost cash while officer Hiroaki Seino, 33, was on duty.

A male sergeant, 47, who was in an adjacent room, heard a skirmish break out between Seino and the man. Responding to the noise, the sergeant found Seino collapsed and bleeding.

The sergeant then ordered the man to halt as he held a knife with a 30-centimeter-long blade and a toy gun. However, he instead approached the sergeant, who shot him three times.

Hiroaki Seino
Hiroaki Seino (Twitter)

Seino was rushed to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead about 90 minutes later. The man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was also confirmed dead.

Published in Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »