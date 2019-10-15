Miyagi: Nurse arrested after corpse of newborn found in septic tank

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police arrested a 20-year-old nurse after the corpse of a newborn was found in the septic tank of her residence in the town of Misato, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 12).

On October 11, a maintenance employee discovered the body in the tank. According to the Toda Police Station, the infant was of unknown gender

The woman, accused of abandoning a corpse, admits to the allegations. “I gave birth in the toilet of the residence at the end of September,” the woman was quoted by police.

The woman lives with relatives at the residence. Police are now seeking the motive for the crime.