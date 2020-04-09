 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Miyagi: Man, 61, left corpse of mother in Sendai residence

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 9, 2020

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police have arrested a 61-year-old man for allegedly leaving the corpse of his mother inside their Sendai City residence, reports Tohoku Broadcasting (Apr. 8).

On April 4, emergency personnel working off a tip arrived at the residence in the Nishitaga area of Taihaku Ward and found the body of Asako Nomi, 83, atop a futon.

According to police, Asako shared the residence with her son Hiroshi, of no known occupation. On Tuesday, police arrested Hiroshi at an unspecified location in Sendai.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, he admitted to the allegations. He is alleged to have left her body inside the residence beginning in late March.

A man left the corpse of his mother in their Sendai City residence after she died in late March (Twitter)

The body of Asako showed no signs of external wounds. The results of an autopsy revealed that she died a natural death, police said.

Earlier on April 4, a neighbor alerted emergency services after noticing an accumulation of mail at the residence.

