Miyagi: Man, 46, accused in fatal stabbing of mother

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police have arrested a 46-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his mother at their residence in Sendai City on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 22).

At around 5:30 p.m., Akihiro Ohashi, of no known occupation, allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab his mother, 70-year-old Akemi, in the neck at the residence, located in Taihaku Ward.

Akemi was taken to hospital where she was later confirmed dead, the Sendai-Minami Police Station said.

Police later found Ohashi, who has been accused of attempted murder, covered in blood at the scene. “I did it,” he initially told police. However, thereafter he began to speak incomprehensibly.

After the incident, Akemi fled from the residence. A neighbor then alerted police to the scene.

In addition investigating whether to change the charge against the suspect to murder, police will determine whether the suspect has the mental capability to be held liable in the crime.