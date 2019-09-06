Miyagi: Man, 21, abducted school girl, kept her for 11 days

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly abducting a middle school girl and holding her for 11 days, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 4).

At around 1:20 p.m. on August 24, Taiga Tanaka, of no known occupation, allegedly used his car to abduct the girl from within Aoba Ward, Sendai City.

Tanaka then held the girl until they were discovered together at a shopping center in Tomiya City at around 9:50 p.m. on September 3.

The girl was not harmed in the incident. Tanaka, who has been accused of abducting a minor, admits to the allegations, the Watari Police Station said.

The suspect met the girl via a social networking service.

The mother of the girl lodged a missing persons report with police the day after the abduction.