Miyagi: Flies lead to discovery of corpse in residence

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police arrested a 44-year-old man after he was found to be living with the corpse of his father in Iwanuma City on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 5).

At around 11:00 a.m., an acquaintance of the father of Shigeki Hatakeyama visited the residence, located in the Kuwabara area.

After noticing an accumulation of newspapers in the mailbox and a large number of flies, the acquaintance alerted police. Officers arriving at the scene found the body of Hatakeyama’s 71-year-old father with no external wounds.

Police accused Hakateyama, of no known occupation, of abandoning a corpse on Monday. “After my father died, I left him as is,” the suspect was quoted by the Iwanuma Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, Hatakeyama shared the residence with his mother.

In addition to seeking a motive for the crime, police are investigating the cause of death.