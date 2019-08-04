 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Miyagi: Child consultation center employee accused of molesting pupil

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 4, 2019

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police have arrested a male employee of a child consultation center in Sendai City over the alleged molestation of a pupil earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 2).

Between the end of February and early March, Yasuhide Kudo, 30, allegedly molested the pre-schooler while she took naps at the facility.

Kudo, who was sent to prosecutors on suspicion of indecent assault on Friday, admits to the allegations, according to the Sendai-Kita Police Station.

At the time of the incident, Kudo presided over the naps, during which time he was the only staff member present. The six-tatami room, which includes a door and curtain, can accommodate four children.

The matter emerged when the girl’s mother contacted police in April.

“To the girl who was victimized, her parents and local residents, I would like to offer a profound apology,” said mayor Kazuko Kori on Friday.

