Miori Takimoto appears at event to eradicate molestation, violence on trains

TOKYO (TR) – Actress Miori Takimoto made an appearance at an event held at a railway station in the capital on Thursday in an effort to eradicate molestation and incidents of violence on trains, reports Sankei Sports (July 5).

Coordinated by Tokyo Metropolitan Police and East Japan Railway, the event, held at JR Meguro Station in Shinagawa Ward, consisted of a quiz and talk show that focused on eliminating chikan (molestation), the taking of tosatsu (illicit) photographs and assault inside railway stations and train carriages.

“Since this event will raise everyone’s awareness, I think that this is a very wonderful thing,” said Takimoto, attired in a blue police uniform. “Crimes in stations and trains are absolutely not good!”

According to police, 70 percent of all molestation and illicit filming cases take place on railway property. “In order to create an environment that offers peace of mind, we would like each person to conduct themselves in an appropriate manner.”

In 2003, Takimoto made her entertainment debut as a member of the now defunct idol group SweetS. She has since appeared in a number of films and television dramas.