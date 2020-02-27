Mie: Myanmar man accused of fatally stabbing colleague

MIE (TR) – Mie Prefectural Police last week arrested a 28-year-old male national of Myanmar over the alleged fatal stabbing of a colleague at their company in Yokkaichi City, reports Mie Television Broadcasting (Feb. 18).

At around 4:00 p.m. on February 16, Kaung Kyaw Htet is alleged to have fatally stabbed Ye Htet Zaw, 25, also a national of Myanmar, in the back at a dining hall for the printing company where they work.

After the incident, the suspect fled the scene. The following morning, another colleague found the body of the victim after he and the suspect failed to arrive at their posts to work.

An examination of security camera footage showed that the suspect fled the dining hall at around 4:25 p.m. on February 16.

On February 17, police publicly released an image showing the suspect. The following day, an officer apprehended him less than one kilometer from the company’s dormitory.

He was sent to prosecutors on suspicion of murder on February 19. “After [we] got into a dispute, I stabbed [him],” the suspect was quoted.

According to the company, the pair started working for the company in January under the government’s technical intern program.