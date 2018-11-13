Mie: Man sought in ¥150,000 convenience store robbery

MIE (TR) – Mie Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in apprehending a man who robbed a convenience store in Yokkaichi City on Monday, reports Nippon News Network (Nov. 12).

At just past 3:00 a.m., the man entered an outlet of Family Market, located near Kintetsu Yokkaichi Station, and thrust a knife before a 27-year-old female cashier. He then snatched 147,500 yen from a register.

As the man fled, a male staff member, 28, emerged from the back office and gave chase. After grabbing the perpetrator, the staff member managed to pull 138,500 yen from his pocket. The perpetrator then fled with the remaining 9,000 yen, according to police.

Neither employee was hurt in the incident, police said.

In security camera footage released by police, the perpetrator is seen wearing an olive hooded jacket and white breathing mask. Believed to be in his 40s or 50s, the man stands up to around 175 centimeters tall.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.