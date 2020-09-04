Mie: Man arrested for murder of wife whose corpse found along river

MIE (TR) – A 55-year-old man in custody for allegedly dumping the corpse of his wife along a river in Kuwana City has been further accused of her murder, police have revealed, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Sept. 4).

According to investigative sources, Katsutoshi Inami, a company employee, strangled his wife, 56-year-old Miki, inside their residence in Gifu City, Gifu Prefecture at around 3:00 a.m. on July 29.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, the suspect admitted to the allegations, police said.

On the morning of July 30, Miki was found dead along the Kiso River. The following day, police revealed that the cause of death was suffocation due to pressure applied to the neck.

Suspect went to work after carrying out the murder

After carrying out the murder, Inami went to work, both to his main place of employment at a building management company in Gifu City and a part-time job.

He returned home early the following day and packed Miki’s corpse into his vehicle. He then drove to Kuwana. “I was looking for a place to dump [the body] when I arrived in Kuwana,” Inami told investigators.

An acquaintance of Miki’s contacted Inami after they had been unable to reach her. Inami responded, “She’ll get back to you later.”

On August 12, police first arrested Inami on suspicion of abandoning a corpse. He admitted to the allegations.