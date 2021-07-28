Mie man accused of stabbing intruder at girlfriend’s residence ‘did not intend to kill’

MIE (TR) – Mie Prefectural Police have arrested a 40-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of an intruder at his girlfriend’s residence in Ise City, reports Fuji News Network (July 16).

At around 10:00 a.m. on July 16, Daiju Sakurai entered the residence of the woman and allegedly slashed the neck and other parts of the body of the intruder with a knife.

The intruder, believed to be in his 40s, is in serious condition in a hospital, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder, Sakurai partially denied the allegations. He told police that did stab the victim, but he added, “I did not intend to kill.”

According to police, Sakurai manages an izakaya restaurant in Ise. He and the woman are not acquainted with the intruder.

The intruder is believed to have gained access to the residence through the balcony. The woman then called Sakurai in seeking help. After the suspect arrived, he got into a dispute with the intruder.

In addition to identifying the intruder, police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.