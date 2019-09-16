Mie: Man, 46, accused of raping boy, 5, inside shopping mall toilet

MIE (TR) – Mie Prefectural Police last week arrested a 46-year-old man over the alleged rape of a boy inside a toilet at a shopping mall in Kuwana City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 12).

At around 7:00 p.m. on September 11, Takuro Ito is alleged to have sexually assaulted the boy, a 5-year-old kindergartner, inside a private stall of the toilet.

Ito, who has been accused of coerced intercourse the following day, denies the allegations. “I do not recall at all,” the suspect was quoted by the Kuwana Police Station.

Prior to the incident, the boy arrived at the mall with three of his family members. After the boy emerged from the toilet, he was in tears.

The boy’s father alerted a security guard after finding Ito, a company employee living in Kaizu City, Gifu Prefecture, inside the toilet, according to Nippon News Network (Sept. 12).

Police also examined security camera footage taken a the mall in making the arrest.