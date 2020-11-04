Mie: Man, 23, fails to pay ¥5 million to hotel after 15-day stay

MIE (TR) – Mie Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for failing to pay a bill of 5 million yen after a stay at a high-end hotel in Shima City, reports the Chunichi Shimbun (Nov. 3).

Over a 15-day period starting on October 18, Koki Taketoshi, of no known occupation, ran up the bill through room charges, meals and massages at the hotel, located in the Hamajimacho area.

On Monday, he checked out of the room. However, he failed to pay the bill.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of fraud, Taketoshi admitted to the allegations, the Toba Police Station said.

According to police, the suspect invited at least one other person to stay with him in the room.

After he did not pay the bill, a staff member accompanied him to the police station.