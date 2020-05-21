Mie: Corpses of missing man, daughter found at storage yard

MIE (TR) – The corpses of a missing 36-year-old man and his daughter were found at a material storage yard in Nabari City on Monday, police said, reports TBS News (May 19).

At around 7:00 p.m., an employee for the yard alerted police. “There’s a vehicle that has been parked here for a week,” the employee said. “It might have been stolen.”

Officers arriving at the scene found the corpses of Kentaro Furukubo, a factory worker living in Iga City, and his 2-year-old daughter near the black sedan.

According to police, Furukubo lived with his wife and daughter in Iga. On May 6, he left the residence with the girl. “We are going shopping,” he reportedly said.

After they never returned, his wife contacted police the next day.

Police planned to conduct autopsies on the bodies on Wednesday.

The vehicle found at the scene belonged to Furukubo. Police are treating the case as the result of foul play, an accident or forced double suicide.