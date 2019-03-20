Mie: Charred corpse found in burned-out vehicle in riverbed

MIE (TR) – Mie Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a corpse inside a burned-out vehicle in a riverbed in Suzuka City early Tuesday, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 19).

At around 2:00 a.m., a passerby tipped off police about “something on fire” in the riverbed of the Suzuka River in the Shonocho area.

A fire crew arriving at the scene extinguished the blaze after 30 minutes. The corpse was later found in the driver’s seat.

Due to extensive burning, the gender and approximate age of the person are not known, the Suzuka Police Station said.

The area where the car was found is a sports field that includes a baseball diamond.

In addition to seeking to identify the body, police will use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.