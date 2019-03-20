 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Mie: Charred corpse found in burned-out vehicle in riverbed

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 20, 2019

MIE (TR) – Mie Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a corpse inside a burned-out vehicle in a riverbed in Suzuka City early Tuesday, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 19).

At around 2:00 a.m., a passerby tipped off police about “something on fire” in the riverbed of the Suzuka River in the Shonocho area.

A fire crew arriving at the scene extinguished the blaze after 30 minutes. The corpse was later found in the driver’s seat.

A corpse was found in a burned-out vehicle in a riverbed in Suzuka City early Tuesday
A corpse was found in a burned-out vehicle in a riverbed in Suzuka City early Tuesday (Twitter)

Due to extensive burning, the gender and approximate age of the person are not known, the Suzuka Police Station said.

The area where the car was found is a sports field that includes a baseball diamond.

In addition to seeking to identify the body, police will use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »