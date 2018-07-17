Middle school girls accused of stealing 60 items from Loft in Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two school girls for allegedly shoplifting items from the Loft department store in Shibuya Ward, reports TV Asahi (July 16).

On Friday, the two middle school girls allegedly shoplifted about 60 beauty-related items — valued at around 100,000 yen — from the store, located near JR Shibuya Station.

During questioning, the girls told police that they planned to sell the items on the internet in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, a security guard apprehended the girls after seeing them put the items inside a tote bag.