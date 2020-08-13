 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Mexican man arrested over attempted robbery of Akasaka convenience store

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 13, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a Mexican man over the alleged attempted robbery of a convenience store in Akasaka on Wednesday, reports TBS News (Aug. 13).

At around 9:00 a.m., Jose de Jesus Soto Mendoza, a 31-year-old company employee, entered the outlet of chain Lawson and allegedly thrust a knife before a male clerk, 28, at a register. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly.

After the clerk triggered an alarm, Soto Mendoza fled the scene empty-handed. Nobody was hurt in the incident, police said previously.

A Mexican man allegedly attempted to rob an Akasaka convenience store on Wednesday (Twitter)

Upon his arrest, Soto Mendoza denied the allegations. “Since I was under the influence of drugs, I do not know what I did,” the suspect was quoted.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black coat, black shorts, a black hat and a breathing mask. He lives near the store, police said.

