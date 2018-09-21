 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Men nabbed over confinement, beating of acquaintance in ‘snack’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 21, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men over the alleged confinement and beating of a male acquaintance at a specialty bar in Kokubunji City earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun> (Sept. 20).

At around 2:00 a.m. on March 7, Toshiyuki Yabuta, 53, and Yosuke Mihara, 39, of no known occupation, allegedly confined and beat the acquaintance, then 32, at the “snack” hostess club operated by Yabuta, according to the Koganei Police Station.

“If you inform the police, we will kill you,” one of the suspects told the victim while holding a knife to his throat.

Toshiyuki Yabuta (left) and Yosuke Mihara
Toshiyuki Yabuta (left) and Yosuke Mihara (Twitter)

The man, who was struck at least 20 times, suffered injuries to his head that required two weeks to heal, police said.

The incident took place during a drinking party. Both suspects, who have been accused of inflicting injury and confinement, deny the allegations, police said.

