Men injure female employee at Aichi love hotel in dodging bill

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 19, 2018

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural are hunting for two men who caused injuries to a female employee of a love hotel in Toyokawa City in dodging a bill of more than 100,000 yen, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 18).

At around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, the pair, believed to be foreigners, exited Hotel Belle La Tour without paying a bill of about 110,000 yen, which included the price of a room for one night and food and drinks.

After a 44-year-old female staff member at the front desk saw the pair enter a white passegner vehicle, she grabbed hold of a door in an effort to get them to halt. However, the vehicle sped off after dragging her a distance of about 2 meters.

The woman suffered light injuries to her right knee, police said.

Both men are aged approximately in their 20s. One stands about 170 centimeters tall, while the other is about 10 centimeters shorter, police said.

Police are seeking their whereabouts on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.

