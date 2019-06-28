Members of delinquent group re-arrested over extortion of Roppongi bar

TOKYO (TR) – Three members of a delinquent group in custody over the alleged assault of a male employee of a bar earlier this year have been accused in a second case, police said on Wednesday, reports Sankei Sports (June 26).

According to police, Kazuumi Motoki, 37, and two others are members of the group 69on, which typically operates out of Osaka and Tokushima prefectures.

On February 5, the suspects allegedly attempted to extort a bar employee into paying mikajimeryo — or “protection money” — in order to solicit passersby on the street in the Roppongi area of Minato Ward.

“I was just getting in touch,” Motoki was quoted by police in denying the allegations. Two other persons were arrested in the case, police said.

In February, Motoki and two other members of 69on allegedly beat the face of the bar employee on a road in the Akasaka area of the same ward.

Motoki also denied the allegations in that case, police said upon his arrest on June 6.