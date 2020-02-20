 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Member of fraud ring used konbini copier to make fake police I.D.

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 20, 2020

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a suspected member of a fraud ring for allegedly making a fake police identification card, reports TBS News (Feb. 20).

At around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Yoshio Nishida, a 23-year-old company employee, allegedly used a copy machine inside a convenience store in Kuki City to make a fake identification card for an officer with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police.

“After receiving instructions, I printed a fake,” Nishida was quoted by the Kuki Police Station in admitted to the allegations. “I was trying to impersonate a police officer.”

Yoshio Nishida (Twitter)

Police are now investigating whether Nishida was a member of a ring that carries out what is called tokushu sagi, or special fraud, whereby victims are targeted over the telephone.

Police believe Nishida was tasked with receiving cash from victims.

