Meiji University student accused of drugging, robbing woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old male student at Meiji University over the alleged drugging and robbing of a woman in Shinjuku Ward last year, reports NHK (Sept. 3).

Early on November 15, Hiroki Matsuzuki, a fourth-year student in the business school, allegedly laced a juice drink consumed by the woman, 20, with a sleeping powder at a manga kissaten coffee shop in the Kabukicho red-light district.

After stealing the woman’s bank card, the suspect then visited a nearby convenience store and withdrew 350,000 yen from an ATM using her personal identification number.

“I did it to repay debts,” the suspect was quoted by the Shinjuku Police Station.

The day before the incident, Mastuzuki met the woman on a deai-kei matchmaking site. The woman consulted with police after noticing that her bank balance had decreased.

The suspect has hinted at involvement at several other similar incidents, including one involving a different woman this past March.