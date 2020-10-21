Medical treatment co. accused of tax evasion

TOKYO (TR) – A special investigative unit of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office has arrested the former president of a medical treatment consulting company on suspicion of tax evasion, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 21).

Over a three-year period through 2018, Takaaki Kodama, then the president of Kodama Medical, based in Toshima Ward, allegedly concealed about 100 million yen income in evading 32 million yen in corporate taxes.

Kodama, 65, carried out the ruse by establishing fictitious advertising expenses at another company managed by 63-year-old Kiyoshi Kaneko, 52-year-old Hiroyuki Ogata and one other person.

Kodama then funneled a portion of the claimed expenses to Kaneko, Ogata and the third person, all of whom were also arrested.

“The transactions were just,” Kodama was quoted in denying the allegations.

According to prosecutors, Kodama used the concealed income on personal expenses.