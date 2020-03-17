‘Master’ not prosecuted over alleged sales of equipment to grow marijuana

KANAGAWA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of the manager of a shop in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward over the alleged sale of equipment for the cultivation of marijuana, reports TBS News (Mar. 26).

Over a 16-month period, Satoru Kumon, the 54-year-old manager of Grow Shop Real, allegedly sold special lighting and liquefied fertilizer to a 32-year-old man living in Chiba Prefecture while knowing the merchandise would be used to grow marijuana.

Upon his arrest for violating the Cannabis Control Law last November, Kumon denied the allegations. “I do not understand [why I was arrested],” the suspect was quoted by police.

On Monday, prosecutors with the Yokohama District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Kumon. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Dubbed “The Master” by customers, Kumon also supplied manuals for the growing of marijuana at the shop, which also sold products online.

Begining in October of 2018, Kanagawa police arrested 23 persons who purchased equipment from Kumon.