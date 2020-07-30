 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Massage therapist in Shibuya suspected of sexually abusing female customers

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 30, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male massage therapist who is suspected of sexually abusing female customers at his parlor in Shibuya Ward, reports TBS News (July 29).

Last August, Koji Yamaguchi, 44, allegedly probed his fingers inside the underwear of a customer, aged in her 30s, in touching her lower body during a treatment.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of quasi-indecent assault, Yamaguchi denied the allegations. “I don’t remember at all,” the suspect was quoted.

Koji Yamaguchi (Twitter)

According to police, Yamaguchi started the session by touching her body through her clothes and embracing her. When she did not resist his advances, he moved to her lower body.

Police have received complaints from several other women about similar incidents involving Yamaguchi.

